Jennifer Lopez Rocks 2 Sexy Looks In 1 Day: Swaps Thigh-Grazing Mini For Sheer Gown

REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez had quite the stylish day on Jan. 18th and rocked two gorgeous looks in one night. She started the day off in a leather mini skirt and later swapped it for a sheer gown. We love both outfits so much and can’t decide which was our fave! What do you guys think? VOTE.

Is it just us, or does Jennifer Lopez, 47, get better looking every day? It is hard to believe that JLo is a mother of two and has the most insane body in the world, which she flaunted all day long on Jan. 18th. She headed to two events and her first event of the day was for the NBC TCA Winter Press Tour in LA.

For the TCA press tour, JLo rocked a high-waisted black Gucci Buckle-embellished textured-leather mini skirt which was detailed with edgy buckled straps on the sides. Tucked into the mini skirt, she opted to wear an OSMAN Perfect 5 Sanaz pleated-bib cotton shirt. The crisp white cotton Sanaz shirt had a tie-fastening neckline, a pintucked bib, a curved hem, and 3/4 sleeves. She topped the entire look off with Hearts on Fire, Vita Fede, Arzano, Nigaam, and Effy jewels, as well as studded Christian Louboutin pumps. The outfit was perfect and just the right amount of edgy and sophisticated.

Later that night, though, JLo swapped her leather mini for a dazzling gown and it was amazing. She headed to the 43rd Annual People’s Choice Awards where she donned a stunning Reem Acra Pre-Fall 2017 collection gown. The black gown was skin-tight and featured long sleeves with high, ruched shoulder pads. The best part of the entire gown was the embellished bodice which was completely sheer and covered in crystals, jewels, and sequins.

While the bodice was decorated in gorgeous jewels, the rest of the gown hugged her gorgeous frame perfectly and highlighted her amazing figure. She accessorized the gown with a sequin clutch and dazzling dangly earrings.

We’re obsessed with both of her looks and we can’t decide which one was our favorite! What do you guys think? VOTE.

