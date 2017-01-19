Ivanka Trump Slams Rumors She’ll Be Dad’s ‘Real First Lady’: It’s ‘Inappropriate’

Courtesy of Twitter

Don’t believe the hype! Ever since Donald Trump was elected as President, it’s been rumored that his daughter, Ivanka, will get the office in the East Wing of the White House, rather than his wife, Melania. Now, the former is finally speaking out about why she feels it’s ‘inappropriate’ to suggest she’d take on the role of First Lady!

Melania Trump is going to have a hectic schedule in the years of her husband, Donald Trump’s, presidency: She’ll be traveling back and forth from Washington D.C. every weekend with the couple’s son, Barron Trump, who has to be in New York for school during the week. However, that doesn’t mean Melania won’t be committed to her role as the President’s wife, despite reports that’ve suggested it’ll be Ivanka Trump, 35, who serves as the real First Lady.

“I think [that’s] an inappropriate observation,” Ivanka scoffed in a preview for her Jan. 19 interview with 20/20. “There’s one First Lady and she’ll do remarkable things.”

WATCH: The Trump children one-on-one with @DebRobertsABC and @EVargasABC, with more of the interviews TONIGHT on @ABC2020… pic.twitter.com/OmqCavJ5zW — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 19, 2017

Still, the 35-year-old and her family will be relocating to the National’s Capital once Trump is officially inaugurated on Jan. 20, and Ivanka is ready to do her part. “It’s emotional that I’m stepping away from my business,” she admitted. “[But] my father will be President and hopefully I can be there to support him and to support those causes I’ve cared about my whole professional career.”

The exact role Ivanka will take on in the White House still hasn’t been confirmed, but she’s admitted in the past that her most important role will be as a daughter. Meanwhile, her husband, Jared Kushner, 36, was named as Senior Advisor to the President on Jan. 9.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the rumors that Ivanka was going to be the ‘Real First Lady’ were inappropriate? What do you think her role in the White House will be?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.