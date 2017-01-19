Ivanka Trump’s Inauguration Concert Beauty — Gorgeous Blonde Blowout

SplashNews

The Inauguration is here and the world is watching the new First Family! Ivanka Trump looked absolutely gorgeous at the concert before the official swearing in for President Elect Trump. Learn more about her look below!

Ivanka Trump looked gorgeous at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” on January 19 in Washington, D.C.

Her hair was in gorgeous waves and her makeup was natural, pretty and perfect for copying!

Her hair was bouncy and shiny, in gorgeous curls. It had a bit of a bump at the back of her head — some volume in her crown.

Her face was glowing — her makeup was centered on a defined eye, blushed cheeks and a nude lip. She really looked magnificent!

At the welcome celebration, Ivanka watched as her father, President Elect Donald J. Trump spoke, next to her family, half sister Tiffany Trump, and brothers Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Ivanka looked picture perfect leaving NYC for D.C. earlier in the day on January 19. She stepped out of her NYC apartment with her children and hand in hand with husband Jared Kushner. She was wearing a gorgeous green dress and coat and nude pumps, the same outfit she wore to the welcome concert.

In NYC, cat eye sunglasses hid her eye makeup, but we were able to see her flawless, blonde blowout! It looked gorgeous against the green outfit — absolutely flawless!

Ivanka told 20/20 about the rumors she would be fulfilling the duties of First Lady, instead of Melania Trump. “I think [that’s] an inappropriate observation. There’s one First Lady and she’ll do remarkable things.”

HollywoodLifers, did you love Ivanka Trump’s Inauguration concert beauty?

