Ivanka Trump Rewears Gorgeous Green Outfit To Wreath Ceremony & Inauguration Concert

Ivanka Trump was spotted moving out of NYC with her husband, Jared Kushner, on Jan. 19th, wearing a stunning green dress & matching coat. She then headed to the Wreath Ceremony & Inauguration Concert in the exact same outfit & we love it — do you guys?

Ivanka Trump, 35, and her husband Jared Kushner, 36, were spotted officially moving out of NYC on Jan. 19th, as the Presidential Inauguration for her father, Donald Trump, 70, is set for Jan. 20th. The couple looked in good spirits as they strolled out of their NYC apartment, hand-in-hand, with their kids.

If there’s one thing that we’re looking forward to when Ivanka heads to the White House in Washington D.C., it’s her amazing style. She has such great taste and she always looks so pulled together and fabulous, no matter where she goes. This time, as she was moving out of the city, she opted to wear a custom Carolina Herrera ensemble featuring a fitted kelly green dress that was tailored to perfection and featured two little slits on either side of the skirt hem.

The simple yet sophisticated dress fell just above her knees and fit her amazing figure like a glove. On top of the dress, she rocked a matching long-sleeve Carolina Herrera waterfall jacket with two, wide-open ruffled lapels that flowed into a fun, bouncy, high-low cape in the back. She opted to accessorize her entire look with a pair of nude suede pointy-toed pumps, dangly green and diamond earrings, and a fabulous pair of black cat-eye sunglasses.

Ivanka then chose to wear the same exact outfit from earlier in the day, to the Wreath Ceremony and the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert at Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. We love that Ivanka chose to wear her outfit all day long instead of changing

Ivanka’s entire outfit is so fabulous and chic — we can’t even handle it. We are also obsessing over her voluminous and curly blowout — she looks amazing! What do you guys think of Ivanka’s green ensemble? Do you love it as much as we do?

