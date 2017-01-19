REX/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump attended her father’s Cabinet Dinner on Jan. 19, and she definitely turned heads! The blonde beauty wowed in a black and white gown, accessorizing with chic earrings. These stunning pics totally solidify her position as a fashion icon!

Ivanka Trump, 36, always nails her fashion looks at major events, but this by far is our favorite look yet! The First Daughter attended Donald Trump‘s, 70, luxurious Cabinet Dinner on Jan. 19, wearing a flowing white gown with a black panel in the bodice. She opted for a simple up ‘do, wearing a few tendrils down to frame her face. Ivanka accessorized her chic ensemble with matching dangling earrings and a sizable diamond-encrusted ring. Her outfit change comes after her beautiful green dress and frock coat that she wore to the inaugural concert. SO trendy!

As we previously reported, the Cabinet Dinner is an event held by Trump’s inaugural committee in order to raise some big donations for the administration. This time, Caitlyn Jenner was even in attendance! The $1 million event includes a candlelight dinner and a chance to eat in the company of Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, 57, and other members of the Republican party! In past years, the dinner has raised tens of millions of dollars. That’s incredible!

Arriving in Washington DC with my family. A very special moment! #MAGA #Inauguration2017 A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:29am PST

The Cabinet Dinner comes shortly after Trump’s Inaugural concert, which kicked off earlier on Jan. 19, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.. Performers at the star-studded event included Sam Moore, Toby Keith, and 3 Doors Down. Angelina Jolie’s, 41, father Jon Voight, 78, also made a special appearance to introduce the first act. We’ll be tuning in again tomorrow, so return back for full coverage on the big day!

