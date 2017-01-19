Gwen Stefani In Total Awe Of Blake Shelton After PCA Wins — Cute Video

Courtesy of Instagram

These two just keep getting cuter! Gwen Stefani was SO proud of her man, Blake Shelton, for taking home two trophies at the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18, and she gushed all about it on Snapchat after the show. You have to see her adorable reaction!

Blake Shelton, 40, brought the best arm candy to the People’s Choice Awards — his gorgeous girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, 47, of course! The singer was beaming as her man performed his song “Every Time I Hear That Song,” and was seen clapping in the audience with a huge smile on her face when he accepted his awards for Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album.

Her reaction when they were alone after the show was even better, though. Snapchatting from the backseat of a car while leaving the ceremony, Gwen had Blake reiterate which awards he won, and she was staring at him with a look of admiration the entire time. “Wow,” she gushed, while he jokingly — but oh so sweetly — asked, “Am I your favorite male?”

The pair went on a romantic dinner date afterward, and she continued her Snapchatting from the restaurant. Meanwhile, Blake made sure to thank Gwen onstage and even called her the “hottest date” while accepting his trophies. Be still, our hearts!

Blake and Gwen have been going strong for over a year now, and they’re clearly confident in the longevity of their relationship, because they’ve both signed on to be judges on Season 12 of The Voice this spring. We can’t wait to see them interact on the show now that they’re an official couple!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gwen’s reaction to Blake’s win? Do you think these two will get married soon?

