Floyd Mayweather Slams Conor McGregor Over $2.5 Million Worth — ‘Be Worth More’

Ouch! Floyd Mayweather Jr. is already taking shots at Conor McGregor and the two haven’t even stepped into the ring yet. Keep reading to see the epic shade the boxing champ is tweeting at the UFC title holder!

Floyd Mayweather Jr., 39, took a serious jab at Conor McGregor, 28, on Twitter when the boxer wrote, “Before you ask for $25M, be worth more than $25M. You have the ‘2’ and the ‘5’ right but you meant to say $2.5M not $25M.” Zing! Floyd is referring to Conor asking for more money after UFC boss Dana White offered $25 million to both fighters to get in a ring together. However, there is one small problem with the champ’s attempt at throwing shade, Conor is probably worth a whole lot more than $2.5 Million. Oops! Here’s the tweet:

Before you ask for $25M, be worth more than $25M. You have the "2" and the "5" right but you meant to say $2.5M not $25M. pic.twitter.com/07vaWF0hen — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) January 19, 2017

A simple search on Google will show Conor’s net worth at $2.5 Million, but if you dig a little more, Forbes magazine lists the MMA fighter’s earnings at well over $20 Million. The 2.5 figure seems really low, so let’s go with Forbes on this one. Rumors have been swirling for some time about the possibility of the top boxer in the world, Welterweight title holder Floyd, fighting the best UFC has to offer, mixed martial arts fighter Conor who has also won titles in multiple weight classes.

However, a lot has to be agreed upon before these two fierce warriors step into battle against each other. Where will they fight, will it be a boxing match or more MMA style, but most of all, these two need to agree on how much they will each get paid. The fact that Floyd is teasing Conor might be a good sign that this bout might actually happen soon so fight fans keep your fingers crossed!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Floyd and Conor will ever get to box each other? How much do you think these two should get paid to square up in a ring? Let us know how much you think this crazy match would be worth!

