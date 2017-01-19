Ellen DeGeneres Pays Tribute To Barack Obama On His Last Day As President

Courtesy of NBC via EllenTube

Get ready to grab a tissue… because Ellen DeGeneres just pulled on our heart strings in her tribute video to President Barack Obama, Jan. 19! The talk show host compiled all of their clips together since 2007, and we’re SO emotional! But, you know Ellen made sure to include some hilarious moments too! You have to see this!

As is if today wasn’t emotional enough — Now Ellen DeGeneres, 58, has to put us over the edge with tears. Sadly, today, Jan. 19, is President Barack Obama’s, [55] last day in office as our nation’s acting leader. And his close friend, of course, put together the most emotional, hilarious and heartfelt tribute to honor his 8-year stint in The White House and we have to tell you guys about it. Ellen also looked back on her incredibly close relationship with First Lady, Michelle Obama, 53, which was a true pleasure to watch. Check out the amazing tribute, below, courtesy of, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Then, Ellen debuted a hilarious bit where she inserted herself into President Obama’s final speech from Jan. 10 in his native, Chicago. In his emotional and powerful speech, he thanked his wife Michelle for being an incredible role model for women everywhere over the past eight years. Well, Ellen took it upon herself to create a different version of the speech where Obama actually thanked her… You’re about to roll on the floor laughing while you watch this.

Are you sobbing yet?… We warned you! Ellen said her sweet tribute was to “personally thank him for changing my life.” She went on to emotionally explain, “I am a legally married woman because of him and so is my wife [Portia de Rossi, 43]. His courage and compassion created equality. He moved us forward and made more happen in the past eight years than I ever dreamed possible. I love him. I love Michelle.” AND, roll clip!

Ellen highlighted memories of President Obama and Michelle’s many visits to her show over the years. The video began with a flashback to 2007 when Obama was just a hopeful to win his bid for the presidency and to win the nation’s hearts. Not long after, he made history on Nov. 4, 2008, becoming the first African American President of the United States.

The hilarious talk show host flashed back to memories of dance parties with Mr. President and the first lady, funny skits including Golden State Warriors star, Steph Curry, 28, and many more sweet times together.

One thing is for sure, it is definitely a sad day for our nation. This is the last day we will have the iconic, President Obama as our leader and we have to agree with Ellen — We will miss him terribly! These past eight years have been nothing short of amazing, and for that, we thank you Mr. President.

HollywoodLifers, did you get as emotional as we did when you watched Ellen’s tribute to President Obama? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.