Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Extradited To U.S.: Mexico Sending The Drug Lord To New York

It’s finally time for Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman to face the music. The terrifying Mexican drug lord was officially sent to America on Jan. 19 to face charges for the mass amounts of drugs he’s smuggled into our country. We have the shocking details on his extradition, right here.

Joaquin Guzman, 64, better known as “El Chapo” or “Shorty,” is on his way to New York to pay for his crimes against the United States, according to the Mexican government. The notorious drug lord is wanted in Arizona, California, Texas, Illinois, New York, Florida and New Hampshire for smuggling over 264,000 pounds of cocaine between 1990 and 2005 into their communities as the leader of the the Sinaloa Cartel, and Mexico has finally decided to extradite him here to suffer the consequences.

The consequences for the murderous criminal could be dire. In Texas, he faces the death penalty for his crimes. Clearly El Chapo fears that could happen, because he appealed the extradition in Oct. 2016, after it was approved in May. Unfortunately for him, he was denied and sent to New York.

In 2016, El Chapo was moved to Ciudad Juarez, a city just below the American border, very close to El Paso, Texas. In July 2015, he famously escaped from his prison ins Altiplano via a tunnel dug under his toilet. This was the second time he had escaped a maximum security prison, and the world was totally stunned! Even more so when he actually did an interview with Sean Penn from an undisclosed location in Oct.. Finally, six months after his escape, El Chapo was finally caught in Jan. 2016. Hopefully there are no more wild breakouts while he’s in The U.S..

