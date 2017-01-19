Donald Trump Promises To ‘Unify’ USA For ‘Everyone’ At Inauguration Concert

REX/Shutterstock

Well, THAT was interesting. During Donald Trump’s inaugural concert on Jan. 19, the President-elect said he promises to unify America for ‘everyone,’ but then brought up his plan to build a wall on the Mexican border. So how does that ‘unify’ us? Watch his speech here.

“So this journey began 18 months ago. I had something to do with it, but you had much more to do with it than I did. I’m just a messenger, I’m just a messenger. And we were tired, and I love you. We all got tired of seeing what was happening. And we wanted change, but we want real change,” Donald Trump said at the close of his inauguration concert in Washington D.C. on Jan. 19. “It’s a movement that started and it’s a movement like we’ve never seen anywhere in the world, they say. There’s never been a movement like this, and it’s something very very special. And we’re going to unify our country, and our phrase — “Make America Great Again” — but we’re going to make America great for all of our people, everybody throughout our country. That includes the inner cities, that includes everybody. And we’re going to do a special job, and I can only tell you that 18 months ago we never knew, a lot of people didn’t know, but some had a feeling… A lot of people didn’t give us much of a chance, but we understood what was happening … We all knew that last months of the campaign that something special was happening.”

.@ABC News Special Report: Pres.-elect Trump delivers remarks at Lincoln Memorial on day before Inauguration Day. https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/rIDdbRQV8t — ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2017

But while Trump promised to unify American, he then mentioned how he’s going to “strengthen our borders,” meaning he plans on building his infamous wall on the Mexican border. However, that doesn’t feel like unity to us. Right?!

“I want to thank you, and I promise you I will work so hard. We’re going to get it turned around, we’re going to bring our jobs back. We’re not going to let other countries take our jobs any longer. We’re going to build up our great military. We’re going to strengthen our borders. We’re going to do things that haven’t been done for our country for many many decades. It’s going to change. I promise you it’s going to change. I’ll see you tomorrow,” he concluded before the set of fireworks began.

Before the concert, Tom Barrack, the chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said, “President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people. The 58th inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans. Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power.”

