Trump: Voters Freak As He Looks To Have Fallen Asleep During Inauguration Concert

Image Courtesy of CNN

Uh oh! Donald Trump didn’t appear to be very entertained by the talent at his inauguration concert, as at one point it looked like he fell asleep! Keep reading for how his snoozy moment was captured live and had voters flipping out.

The inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial Jan. 19 was such a bore that it looked like PEOTUS Donald Trump, 70, couldn’t keep his eyes open as Z-list performers failed to capture his attention. For someone who called out onetime opponent “low energy” Jeb Bush, his concert was as bright as a 40 watt bulb. At one point during Three Doors Down‘s performance, cameras captured Donald leaned forward with his eyes closed, looking like he had fallen asleep! Well, we can’t really blame him, as the show was such a snooze.

The Twittersphere definitely took notice of the tycoon’s drowsy ways, calling out the moment that was captured on live TV as he couldn’t seem to muster enough energy to look like he was even enjoying the show put on in his honor. Donald tried to downplay it later in his speech that it was just going to start out as a “small little concert” but got so big that they had to hold it at the Lincoln Memorial. HAH! President Barack Obama, 55, had his “We Are One” concert there on the eve of his inauguration in 2009 that featured a slew of A-list talent including Beyonce, 35, U2 and Bruce Springsteen, 67, and was attended by 400,000 people, and Donald’s sad show totally paled in comparison.

Like the rest of America, Donald Trump has fallen asleep watching 3 Doors Down perform. pic.twitter.com/VfLf3eqKwQ — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) January 19, 2017

Trump is literally falling asleep during his own inaugural concert — liz (@drinkwater_liz) January 19, 2017

Is Trump sleeping at his own Inaugural Concert? I mean how bad is 3 Doors Down? #InaugurationConcert pic.twitter.com/AMQbzRdioX — T.J. McAloon (@tjmcaloon) January 19, 2017

I thought Trump was sleeping for a moment. Would love to see him checking his Tweetdeck each time he's looking down. — miDDe (@middysworld) January 19, 2017

Trump looks like he sleeping during Inauguration concert. Boring group singing. — Karen Mullay (@kjmejfan) January 19, 2017

Trump is sleeping on the job! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/cTe0jx8v71 — Just Ann American (@masg66) January 19, 2017

Just saw glimpse of inaug festivities. Is Trump sleeping or is he just waiting for Chachi to wrap up his 7-11 ribbon cutting? — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) January 19, 2017

#Inauguration2017 I think Trump is falling asleep listening to 3 Doors Down. Haha! — Stewed Tomato (@stewedtomato) January 19, 2017

@abbydoug_ Trump has fallen asleep a few times during this and this piano dude is trying to convince people that 'it's gonna be okay' — abby (@abbydoug_) January 19, 2017

The concert featured the likes of country singers Tobey Keith, 55, and Lee Greenwood, 74, former R&B star Sam Moore, 81, and early 2000 rockers Three Doors Down. It had to be a major blow to Donald’s massive ego that no major stars were willing to perform for him, and his bored expression during the concert certainly showed he was underwhelmed.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Donald actually fell asleep at his concert?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.