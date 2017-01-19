Donald Trump Dancing With Caitlyn Jenner At Inauguration? Why Advisers Think It’s ‘Brilliant’

REX/Shutterstock

Get those dancing shoes ready! As Donald Trump gears up for his Inauguration, his advisers have suggested that he save at least one dance for — wait for it — Caitlyn Jenner! We didn’t expect that, but here’s why his team think it would be a great idea!

OMG! Donald Trump, 70, is definitely planning to kick off his presidency with a bang! The president-elect’s advisers are reportedly pushing for him to dance with Caitlyn Jenner, 67, during his extravagant inaugural party on Jan. 20, in order to make a major statement! “It’s a brilliant idea,” a member of the incoming administration spilled to Page Six.

While being photographed with a member of one of the most popular family franchises in the world would be SO epic, Trump’s advisers think it would be a great way to mend fences between Republicans and the LGBTQ community. “The image of Trump dancing with Caitlyn would send a strong message that he supports gay rights and trans rights,” Trump’s admin stated. “A picture is worth a thousand tweets.” And we’re talking tens of thousands of tweets, retweets, and likes if Caitlyn and Trump were to dance together!

Inauguration Day is turning out to be even bigger than expected. January 20th, Washington D.C. Have fun! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Although the president-elect’s party thinks a dance between Cait and Trump will be a step in the right direction, they probably have a lot more work to do before anyone is satisfied. Many activists are still fired up from the “Queer Dance Party” they held on Jan. 18, outside of Mike Pence’s, 57, home in Washington DC and are expecting real change, not just a publicity stunt. Plus, Cait has not always been a pillar of the LGBTQ community. In the past, she has even been criticized for her political views and her comments in regards to transgender issues! So Trump’s team may want to have a backup plan!

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves because nothing has happened yet! “Can’t deal in hypotheticals. We’ll just have to wait and see,” Caitlyn’s publicist told Page Six of what will happen regarding whether Trump and Cait will dance. Either way, Trump’s dance with Caitlyn will definitely send a message, but hopefully it’s the message they’re going for! We’ll be watching!

