Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Back Together After Nasty Split? The Truth

The tension between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill has cooled down since their explosive break up, and have even been in communication with each other! But are they actually back together? The truth may shock you!

Nicki Minaj, 33, and Meek Mill, 29, are… NOT back together! With that being said, Nicki still “loves him,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “She just can’t throw him away!” Although the “Side By Side” rapper can’t deny her feelings, she’ still pretty upset with Meek’s behavior after their split. “She’s angry at him for trying to put her on blast on social media and fronting like he wasn’t hurt after she dumped his ass,” our insider spilled.

In the past, Nicki was apparently ignoring Meek’s pleas to get back together, but recently the rapper has started to respond! “He’s the one that’s been hitting her up, trying to get back together and she’s been ignoring him but gave in,” the source continued. OMG, that’s huge! Even so, Nicki isn’t sure she wants to head down that road again, especially not at the beginning of a new year.

If Meek wants any chance of getting back with her, he has a lot of work to do! “For her to take Meek back, he’d have to really come correct. He’d have to stop bulls***ing and be serious about their future,” our source told us. “She’s tired of waiting on him to reel her in. She was looking and wanting that other ring he promised her and would have considered being his wife he weren’t so scared to ask.”

“Nicki’s not some seasonal catch of the day fish – she’s the catch of the century! The last thing she’s going to do is waste her time with a man who isn’t ready to eat,” our source stated. Nicki and Meek definitely have their work cut out for them if they want to have any chance of getting back together and making it last. But it’s great to hear that there is still some hope left! We are rooting for them!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki and Meek Mill will get back together soon? Let us know your thoughts!

