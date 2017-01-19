Bella Thorne To Blame For Gregg Sulkin & Tyler Posey’s Nude Leaks? See Fan Theories

REX

Yikes! Bella Thorne is sadly at the center of a nude photo controversy, since racy images of her exes Tyler Posey and Gregg Sulkin recently leaked. Fans began blaming her for the invasion of privacy, since she previously dated both hunky stars!

Bella Thorne, 19, recently came to the defense of her ex Gregg Sulkin, 24, after his alleged nude photos leaked Jan. 16, but it may have backfired. Since Tyler Posey‘s compromising pics were released hours before, the actress is now being blamed by fans who believe that she’s out to embarrass her former flames. Taking to Twitter, one person boldly wrote, “Tyler posey and Gregg Sulkin both nudes are leaked and they both dated Bella Thorne which means Bella can be the cause of the nudes exposing.” Another person had the same thought process, writing, “gregg sulkin’s nudes got leaked as well the devil is working hard but bella thorne is working harder.”

Tyler Posey and Gregg Sulkin's nudes leak… they both dated Bella Thorne… Charlie Puth next? — ♔ (@gocalldapolice) January 18, 2017

gregg sulkin's nudes got leaked as well the devil is working hard but bella thorne is working harder — ️️ (@istanwomen) January 18, 2017

Tyler posey and Gregg Sulkin both nudes are leaked and they both dated Bella Thorne which means Bella can be the cause of the nudes exposing pic.twitter.com/15M97fKtE3 — 🌹 (@Sugarsweethoney) January 18, 2017

When Charlie Puth‘s alleged photos also hit the web, it added more fuel to the fire, since Bella and him recently parted ways. Despite the fan theories, we have to give the actress credit for trying to clear the air with Gregg. After a penis pic and video turned up online, Bella tweeted, “Haha, I’m telling you this isn’t Gregg’s d***.” He also took to social media to break his silence with a message that read, “People like to make things up….easier just to ignore.”

The drama reached new heights when a suspicious Twitter account called @comproimse began releasing naked videos and photos that were allegedly of several other A-list stars on Jan. 18. Cody Christian, Ricky Whittle, Chris Mears, Ryan Kelley, Brandon Myers and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were just a view of those victimized by a hacker trying to cash in on their success. We hope this awful trend and invasion of privacy ends soon, as well as the blame game!

