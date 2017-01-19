Andy Cohen Confirms Danielle Staub Is ‘In Discussions’ To Return To ‘RHONJ’

REX/Shutterstock

Watch out ladies, the D is back! Andy Cohen EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com that Danielle Staub is ‘in discussions’ to return to the ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ series. Talk about a MAJOR plot twist! Read all the shocking details, here.

Just when we thought the Real Housewives Of New Jersey couldn’t get any juicier! With the show officially renewed for season 8, Andy Cohen, 48, was able to dish the details on new, old, and returning cast members — specifically Danielle Staub, 54. Andy EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com that season one and two’s main villain is “is in discussion” to make a comeback. “We are casting Jersey right now,” he added. Danielle has been absent from the series since season 2 for reasons that are still a mystery — maybe it has something to do with that mob book!

Every single housewife carries her own zing, but it was Danielle’s outrageous feud with co-star Caroline Manzo that captured our attention right out the gate. In fact, Carolina has SO against shooting with Danielle, that she threatened to back out of the show if her enemy stayed on. After much speculation, Danielle confirmed that she wasn’t joining season 3. Even in that short time, Danielle managed to have beef with almost every single girl, including Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita. So, should the housewives be scared of her comeback?

Teresa might be swimming in calm seas since she and Danielle occasionally attend yoga classes together, but Jacqueline is probably in hot water still. Danielle told us in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she thinks Jacqueline is “bat sh*t crazy,” adding, “I don’t want relationship with someone that insane.” Yikes! Danielle claims she’ll drop her weapons if Jacqueline apologizes, but how often do the housewives genuinely say sorry? It’s like once in a blue moon! If Danielle does sign on for season 8, there’s a good chance she’ll reveal dirty secrets about Jacqueline, so be sure to have tons of popcorn ready!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Danielle potentially coming back?

