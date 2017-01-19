The Miss Mystic Falls pageant is going to bring back all the memories. On the Jan. 20 episode of ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ Damon’s memories of Elena at the pageant keep flooding back to him. This new promo is going to stir up so many season 1 vibes for ‘TVD’ fans everywhere!

There’s nothing quite like the Miss Mystic Falls pageant. The one we saw in season 1 changed everything for Damon and Elena. On the Jan. 20 episode, Damon makes a return to the pageant, but this time without Elena.

According to the official synopsis, Sybil will continue to “taunt Damon with memories of Elena.” In the promo, Damon even thinks he sees Elena at the pageant! Delena shippers, take a deep breath! Sadly, it’s not Elena. It’s Sybil. “You need to get a grip,” she snaps at him.

“This place was the beginning of their vomit-inducing love story,” Ripper Stefan tells Sybil in the promo. Not much has changed for Stefan between season 1 and now. He was on a bender then, and he’s back to his ripper status now.

Elsewhere in the episode, Bonnie returns from Paris wearing a vile of Enzo’s blood, making Caroline wonder if she will become a vampire. Sybil is also pulling Stefan and Damon in every direction as she searches for a historical artifact.

Speaking of Elena, what’s the status of Nina Dobrev? The starlet made an appearance on AOL Build on Jan. 18 to promote her new movie, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, and she was asked about her possible return to TVD before the series finale.

“I haven’t ever told secrets in the past and I’m definitely not going to start now,” she said. “Sorry guys, I’m not allowed to talk about that!”

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nina will come back before the show’s over? Let us know!