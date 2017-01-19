Patriotic Cocktail Recipes To Keep You Sane During Trump’s Inauguration

Courtesy of Ketel One

Okay, we’re going to get through this. Deep breaths. Pass the alcohol. It’s Inauguration Day! Enjoy some delicious cocktails while you sit back and watch history play out as Donald Trump takes the oath to become the 45th President of the United States.

When in doubt, drink it out. On January 20, 2017, Donald Trump will become President. To celebrate (or mourn) here are some monumentally good cocktails (Get it? Monuments? Ha!). From Harry S. Truman’s favorite, The Old Fashioned, to Ketel One’s patriotic, The Flag, you’ll be all set for your Inauguration party/funeral.

The Golden Shower from Leave Rochelle Out Of It

2 oz Sobelso

1/2 oz Triple Sec

3/4 oz Simple Syrup

3/4 Lime

Red wine float

Celebrate the Inauguration with this “Anti-Inauguration” cocktail from Lower East Side whisky bar, Leave Rochelle Out Of It! If you don’t want to make it yourself, head over to the bar on Inauguration Day and 100% of the money you pay for this cocktail will be donated to Planned Parenthood!

Ketel One Cocktail “The Flag”

1 oz Ketel One Citroen Flavored Vodka

.5 oz Blue Curacao

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

1 Egg White

Bottom Blue Curacao in glass. Dry shake egg white. Add ingredients. Shake vigorously. Strain over Curacao. Garnish with a cherry.

Bankside Punch

1000ml Banks 5 Island Rum

500ml Lemon Juice

50ml Burnt Banksia Honey-Sweetened Tea

Botanical Tea:

250ml Mango Oleo-Saccharum

250ml Chilled Water

Combine and chill all ingredient. When ready to serve, add to a punchbowl filled with one large block, 1 split vanilla bean, lemon and lime wheels. Serve in punch cups filled with ice and a grapefruit twist garnish.

BACARDÍ 8 Años Old Fashioned

2 parts BACARDÍ 8 Años Rum

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 splash water

1-2 tsp sugar

1 orange peel

Celebrate president’s past with Harry Truman’s favorite cocktail! In an Old Fashioned glass, combine the sugar, water, and Angostura Bitters with a bar spoon. Add half the BACARDÍ 8 along with 2-3 ice cubes, stirring repeatedly. Pour in the second half of the rum and 2-3 more ice cubes, continuing to stir. Cut a piece of orange peel (~5 cm long); express the orange peel over the drink, releasing the citrus oils. Drop the peel into the drink to finish.

Rooseveltini

2 parts Pinnacle® Vodka

1 part olive juice

Olives for garnish

Shake with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with olives.

Buchanan’s Best

1 part Courvoisier® V.S.O.P Cognac

1 Demerara Sugar Cube

2 Dashes of Bitters

Top with Champagne

Soak a sugar cube in bitters and drop into a cocktail coupe glass. Cover with Courvoisier V.S.O.P Cognac and slowly top with champagne.

Be InspiRED

1.5 oz (Belvedere)RED

2 oz Fresh pomegranate juice

3.5 oz San Pellegrino Aranciata

Build a highball glass over cubed ice. Garnish with blood orange or pink grapefruit wedge.

HollywoodLifers, what are you doing for the Inauguration? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.