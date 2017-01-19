Christina El Moussa ‘Overwhelmed’ By Split From Ex Tarek: Struggling To ‘Keep It Together’

FameFlynet

Christina El Moussa is having such a hard time dealing with the recent split from her husband Tarek El Moussa that she’s actually ‘overwhelmed by life.’ HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details on this rough time for Christina, right here.

“Christina [El Moussa] is overwhelmed by life without her husband and is working hard to keep it all together after their split,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tarek [El Moussa] moved out of the massive home they shared together several months ago. Since then Christina has been leaning on a small team of nannies who help her with their two small kids as she juggles business obligations and managing the household.”

Christina, 33, and Tarek, 35, have had a very dramatic (to say the least) split since first announcing their separation in December 2016. The Flip or Flop stars revealed that their breakup had stemmed from an incident that occurred back in May 2016 that involved a firearm and a police visit to the couple’s home in California. And though rumors were spread that inappropriate texting outside the marriage had led to the split, sources close to the couple shut those down.

Tarek, who was the one to officially file for divorce just one month after the separation was announced, seems to be dealing with his feelings over the split in a very, very different way by heading to the strip club! “He spends a couple hundred bucks and stays for a few hours, gets some lap dances from the exotic dancers and then leaves,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com. Oh my! Looks like while Christina is struggling to keep it together Tarek is finding ways to let loose! Well, to each his own!

