Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Called ‘Monkeys’ In Horrible, Racist Attack — See Her Tweets

This is just awful! Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Jan. 19 to express her outrage at the way paparazzi allegedly treated her and John Legend at the airport, saying that they were called ‘monkeys’ in a truly awful display of racism. Check out Chrissy’s tweets right here and find out what happened!

Chrissy Teigen, 31, and John Legend, 38, had an especially bad experience with the paps at John F. Kennedy airport on Jan. 19, as the model and author alleged in a series of disgusted tweets. Take a look at her accusations:

Paparazzi at JFK just asked me "if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?" – and people wonder why celebs lose it in pics — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

I was very kind. Answered cooking questions, then he came with that. Fucking disgusting. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

Also, john is right next to me. The balls. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

Ugh. No one deserves that, and we’re so glad Chrissy has spoken out about it!

The Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat author then explained to fans why she didn’t fight back just as dirty in the heat of the moment. “You should’ve dragged ’em sis,” one fan tweeted at Chrissy. “Nah. They live for that photo and lawsuit,” she replied. Chrissy handled the situation with as much grace as she could muster — so amazing.

Anyway, Chrissy seemingly plans to get her revenge later on, as she said in another tweet. It’s unclear as to who the paparazzo was or what outlet he worked for, but once it hits the web, it will be easy to tell. She did point out that because she didn’t get physically violent with him, the video will probably be extremely edited to make it seem like everything’s peachy:

Guess we'll find him when he puts the video out. That he edits the shit out of since he didn't get clocked. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

Finally, she added that the individual who accosted her was allegedly asking similarly intelligent questions such as this one:

He also went from "what's an easy recipe to make at home" to "if a Jew were a vampire, would he still be afraid of crosses?" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

Um…no comment.

