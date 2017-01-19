Image Courtesy of Twitter

Good for them! Hollywood A-listers Shailene Woodley and Cher were just a few of the stars who rallied around Michael Moore during his anti-Trump protest at Trump Hotel on Jan. 19. To see the photos, click below!

Wow! Shailene Woodley and Cher really looked heated at Michael Moore‘s anti-Trump protest in NYC on Jan. 19. And they weren’t alone. A ton of our favorite celebrities joined them in an effort to show their disdain for Donald Trump, the very same man who will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20.

During a speech, Cher said, “The power of the people is bigger than the a**hole in Washington.” Obviously, she was referring to Donald Trump. Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon also took the stage and said, “We are here. We are queer. And we have no fear.”

Other stars who were in attendance at the anti-Trump protest include Mark Ruffalo, Sally Fields, Alec Baldwin, Rosie Perez, Robert de Niro, Reverend Al Sharpton, Julianne Moore, Marisa Tomei, and Mayor Bill de Blasio. And they weren’t alone. They were joined by elected officials, community groups, organizations, and thousands of New Yorkers who chose to “stand united” against Donald Trump. Natalie Merchant also performed a song about destruction that she wrote during the dark days of the Bush administration.

Just minutes before the protest started, Donald’s inauguration concert, which was dubbed “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration,” took place. Toby Keith, 55, and Lee Greenwood, 74, were the headliners, while The Frontmen Of Country, DJ Ravidrums, Jon Voight, The Piano Guys, 3 Doors Down, and Jackie Evancho also performed in Washington D.C.

