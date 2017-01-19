Candace Cameron-Bure’s Red Hair Makeover — Why She Dyed It Before PCAs

REX/Shutterstock

Candace Cameron-Bure showed off her new hair makeover on January 18 at the People’s Choice Awards. Find out why she’s rocking red hair and how to get her look below!

Candace Cameron-Bure looked different at the People’s Choice Awards, held live in Los Angeles, Calif. on January 18.

Her hair is now shorter, and redder, than it was late last year, in 2016. Before, it was highlighted blonde and chest length! Quite the makeover!

Candace first showed off her hair makeover on Instagram on December 30, writing: “Red hair don’t care. Color by @debidumas. For those of you who haven’t seen my Mystery Movie series on Hallmark, I play Aurora Teagarden in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, based on the best-selling books by Charlain Harris. We are shooting movies 5 and 6 soon! Catch up on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel! Aurora is a super fun librarian sleuth!”



Her colorist Debi Dumas did a great job!

At the People’s Choice Awards, she wore her hair slicked back, away from her face. It had tons of volume! The new red color really popped against her white Jenny Packham dress. Her makeup was also gorgeous at the PCAs. She rocked a smokey eye with long, dramatic lashes.

Her makeup was done by Daniel Blaylock, who said on Instagram the look was “clean skin, blown out hair, peach lip…🔥”

He used MAC and Cle de Peau Beaute products for her gorgeous look.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Candace Cameron Bure’s red hair? Are you a fan of her makeover?

