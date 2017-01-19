Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are the cutest! To thank their fans after winning three major People’s Choice Awards, the ‘Outlander’ stars released the most adorable video after the show on Jan. 18. With this video, Sam and Caitriona prove they are simply the best. You just have to watch!

“We’re in the print shop!” Sam Heughan, 36, rocking what looks like a new haircut for Jamie, whispers in the beginning of the video. “We’re not supposed to tell!” Caitriona Balfe, 37, quickly adds. “We’re not at the print shop,” he corrects. The print shop scene is very important for Jamie and Claire — that’s where they reunite for the first time after years apart! Sam and Caitriona couldn’t make it to the People’s Choice Awards, but Sam wishes they had been there.

“We heard we might have won something, which is amazing,” Caitriona says. The Outlander pair took home the awards for Favorite Sci-Fi Fantasy TV Actor and Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress. The show also won Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series.

“So sorry to Westworld and Stranger Things, not to rub it in at all,” Sam said in the most charming way. Caitriona gave him a little nudge for bragging. “We have some great fans,” he continued.

“We wish we were there,” Caitriona said after Sam finished. “We’re here busy filming that’s why we couldn’t make it. But we definitely have the best fans.”

Aw! Outlander is currently filming season 3 of the hit show, which is based on Diana Gabaldon’s third novel in her bestselling Outlander series, Voyager. The show films in Edingburgh, Scotland. Sam and Caitriona also revealed that they would be doing a Facebook Q&A on Jan. 19 to thank their fans for voting. The Q&A is tentatively set for 6:00 p.m. ET. Hopefully they spill some secrets about the upcoming season!

