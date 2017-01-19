Inauguration 2017: The Most Powerful Music Performances Of All-Time

REX/Shutterstock

The 2017 Inauguration concert is here, and this year’s show will be… interesting! So in honor of this historic event, we’re looking back at the most memorable performances throughout the years!

Our U.S. presidents are some lucky guys! They have had the best of the best show up to perform at their inaugural events. From Beyonce, 36, to Kelly Clarkson, to Michael Jackson and more, these artists’ performances have left us completely speechless. Take a look at our list and watch all the moments you might have missed below! (The list goes by year, from newest to oldest.)

1. Kelly Clarkson Delivers Heartfelt Rendition Of “My Country Tis Of Thee” At Barack Obama’s 2013 Concert

There’s a reason why Kelly, 34, won American Idol and is one of the greatest pop stars of our time. She is SO talented! During Obama’s, 57, second Inauguration concert in Jan. 2013, the singer delivered the sweetest version of patriotic song, “My Country Tis Of Thee,” and nailed it! We seriously got chills after watching this!

2. Bon Jovi Sings “A Change Is Gonna Come” For Barack Obama’s 2009 Inauguration

Okay, so we already knew that Bon Jovi, 54, is a legend, but he still knocked us out of our chairs when he delivered a rockin’ rendition of “A Change Is Gonna Come.” The star even put his own spin on the song by changing the signature lyrics from “the change has come” to “mission accomplished.”

3. Beyonce Serenades The First Family With “At Last” At Barack Obama’s 2009 Inauguration Gala

Everyone’s bucket list probably includes Beyonce serenading them and a loved one during a monumental ceremony. Most of us are still wishing for that to happen, but for Barack and Michelle Obama, 53, it was a dream come true! During President O’s first inaugural celebration, Beyonce delivered a soothing cover of Etta James’ “At Last” during the Obamas’ first dance. Aww!

4. Michael Jackson Sings “Gone Too Soon” At Bill Clinton’s 1993 Inauguration Concert

We miss MJ so much, but at least we can watch this amazing performance of “Gone Too Soon,” which he performed at Bill Clinton’s, 70, 1993 presidential bash! The show was particularly special because the song discusses the AIDS epidemic that was devastating the country during that time. Wow!

5. Ricky Martin Sings “The Cup Of Life” At George W. Bush’s 2001 Concert

Ricky Martin, 45, knows how to put on a show, and that’s exactly what he did at Bush’s Inauguration in 2001. In addition to delivering a stellar rendition of “The Cup Of Life,” Ricky also started a mini party by asking the president to dance with him on stage! Bush didn’t exactly bust a move, but it still seems like it was a great time!

6. The Beach Boys Deliver A’Cappella Version Of “Their Hearts Were Full of Spring” At Ronald Reagan’s 1985 Show

During Reagan’s second inaugural party in 1985, the Beach Boys sang an a’cappella version of “Their Hearts Were Full of Spring.” Apparently, the reason the boys did that particular song was to honor the president’s relationship with Nancy Reagan. How sweet!

7. James Brown Performs “Say It Loud” At Richard Nixon’s 1969 Inaugural Bash

During a time of racial tension, James Brown made a huge stand by performing his song “Say It Loud — I’m Black and Proud” at President Nixon’s 1969 concert. Although James was a Democrat and rooted for Hubert Humphrey in the 1968 general elections, he reportedly agreed to perform in order to help unite a divided country. Unfortunately, there are no public videos from the event, but it is still regarded as one of the most historic performances to date.

Trump inauguration has the Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Missouri State University Chorale…Nixon had James Brown in '68. pic.twitter.com/d3qA3aBPYI — Larry Smathers (@MrLarrySmathers) January 5, 2017

HollywoodLifers, who was your favorite Inauguration performer throughout the years?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.