Bella Thorne Flirting With Selena Gomez’s Ex Zedd On Twitter? See Her Tweet

It looks like Bella Thorne totally hearts Zedd! After he showed off his cooking skills on Snapchat, Bella gave him a shoutout on Twitter and included a very telling emoji. Could this be the start of something new? See what she wrote right here!

Is Bella Thorne, 19, trying to make Zedd, 27, her Valentine’s Day date? Check out this flirty tweet from Bella to Selena Gomez‘s ex on Jan. 19:

Like why are you so good at cooking on snapchat. Damn @Zedd 😍 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 19, 2017

Yep, Bella is a big fan of the DJ’s cooking skills. Oh, and look who responded:

Damn, indeed. Heart eyes emoji + chef emoji = married, yes?

In case you forgot, this actually is not the first time that Bella and Zedd have flirted on Twitter. The actress went on a compliment spree in Nov. 2016, telling different fans what she thinks of them, and Zedd chimed in: “@bellathorne what do you think about me?” Bella’s response? “Hahahahah hmmmmm I think so many things of you Mr. Zeddy!” Then she posted a video of herself giving the camera some love. Oh, Bella:

When you tryin to flirt with the camera but it's not really working 😉 pic.twitter.com/cq0eufdJp7 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) November 28, 2016

As for what the fans think of a possible romance between Bella and Zedd? Well, there was a mixed response. “Girl……..you really need to chill,” one fan told Bella. However, another told her to ignore the backlash: “f*ck the haters! Do what you want to do!” We have to say we agree with the latter!

Anyway, it looks like Bella’s recent exes Tyler Posey, 25, and Gregg Sulkin, 24, are no longer even a thought, not to mention whatever that thing was with Charlie Puth. Bella is one of the most boy crazy actresses in Hollywood, and we wouldn’t be surprised if she decides to move on with Zedd and have some fun!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and Zedd should date? Tell us if you’re rooting for them as a couple!

