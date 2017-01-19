Bella Hadid’s Cryptic Instagram Message: Overwhelmed From Run-In With The Weeknd?

SplashNews

What is actually going on here? Bella Hadid and The Weeknd may have reunited in NYC, Jan. 18, and it looks like she just gave us a clue as to how the night went! Bella posted a cryptic message that’s now deleted, BUT we’ve got it right here! You’re never going to believe what she had to say…

Bella Hadid, 20, knows how to keep us guessing! After the sexy model may have had some type of reunion with her ex, The Weeknd, 26, in NYC, Jan. 18 at A$AP Rocky’s concert, she posted a cryptic message on Instagram LIVE right after! “I guess we’re all masters of our own destiny guys… peace and blessings,” she wrote in her LIVE post that’s now been deleted! Hmm…

We’re not too sure what her mysterious post meant, but it sounds a lot like The Weeknd was the motivation behind it. What makes it even more interesting is the fact that she deleted the post, but kept the rest of her LIVE Insta story. It appears as though she may have had some time to think about the alleged run-in with her ex since she was on a plane to Paris when she posted it…

We know guys, we’re still shocked about their potential reunion too! Let us remind you what exactly happened on the night of Jan. 18: Bella was hanging with her BFF, Kendall Jenner, 21, in NYC, on the same night that Kenny’s rumored boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, had a concert at Madison Square Garden. Ironic timing, right?

Anyway, it was safe to say that the models would’ve been at the concert. However, when The Weeknd happened to be a surprise guest on stage, among other incredible names, it looked like the girls backed out. Kendall posted her first Instagram LIVE video with Bella, and it appeared as though the girls called it a night in their sweatpants and makeup free complexions.

Well, we quickly uncoded that when we saw that they were guests in their friend, Renell Medrano’s Snapchat not long after their LIVE video. And, guess where Renell was? — At A$AP’s concert! Kendall and Bella made an appearance in their friend’s Snap [that you can see above] and they were all smiles while they sang and danced to the rapper’s hit, “Crazy Brazy” inside the concert venue.

Another major hint that Bella and her ex were under the same roof AND with the same crew was when THIS happened — Kendall was featured in French Montana’s Instagram video from the show, and another familiar face made his way into the vid… The Weeknd! Like we said, the “Starboy” singer was actually a surprise performer at the concert. However, he was seen in the crowd with Kendall and Bella’s crew in French’s video. We have to mention, that Bella doesn’t appear in French’s footage, but we’re going to guess she was most likely with Kendall and around her ex. Hence, their alleged run-in.

The timing of Bella and The Weeknd’s potential reunion is insane since they’re in the middle of a tumultuous love triangle with Selena Gomez, 24. Bella and The Weeknd split back in Nov. 2016 after two years together. But, they seemed smitten with each other at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in Dec.! So, everyone assumed they were still working things out, or at least communicating. Nonetheless, that apparently didn’t last because The Weeknd was just spotted all over Sel and locking lips with the sexy singer after a romantic dinner date in Santa Monica, Jan. 10! After learning about how her ex moved on to Sel, Bella was reportedly “hurt and pissed”. SO, we can only imagine what kind of terms these three are on right now?!

