Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Rocks Lengthy Weave On Date Night: See Her Sexy Makeover

Hot to trot! Ayesha Curry turned up the heat for a romantic date night with her hubby Stephen Curry on Jan. 18, rocking long extensions for the special occasion! She looks absolutely gorgeous with her sexy makeover. You’ve got to see the pics!

Ayesha Curry, 27, is giving us major girl next door vibes with her sizzling makeover. Stephen Curry‘s lovely wife recently debuted a new look, rocking lengthy extensions for their sweet date night Jan. 18. The brunette beauty kept it simple, opting for feathered bangs and a sleek, straight style. The NBA star couldn’t keep his hands or eyes off his counterpart, beaming while cuddling close to his leading lady. Ayesha also brought her A-game in the fashion department, wearing a jean skirt, white t-shirt and long coat while standing alongside her suavely dressed beau.

It’s awesome to see Ayesha constantly evolving with her style choices, having previously rocked a weave in years prior. On top of that, Stephen even has some experience removing weaves, as he got to work with scissors when she last wanted them out! In an adorable throwback clip, he carefully cuts the bonds out while she cracks up. Ayesha captioned the post, “that’s love. can’t wait to scratch my scalp!” Her beau will clearly be able to help out again with no questions asked. Ayesha is flawless with short or long hair, so kudos to her for pulling off so many looks!

Fans couldn’t be more elated to see this power couple going strong. Ayesha and Stephen met when they were teenagers at their church youth group in Charlotte, N.C., and it’s all been history from there! Now, they’re also the proud parents of two adorable girls Riley Curry and Ryan Curry. We can’t wait to see more cute pics of their upcoming date nights and family outings!

