Anwar Hadid & Nicola Peltz Dating? Gigi & Bella’s Bro Holds Hands With Bieber’s Fling: Pic

Well, what do we have here?! Anwar Hadid was spotted holding hands with Justin Bieber’s old flame, Nicola Peltz in Beverly Hills on Jan 18! And, they seemed closer than ever while they took a sweet stroll together! Wait until you see these pics of Gigi and Bella’s model brother and the stunning actress!

Anwar Hadid, 17, and Nicola Peltz, 22, turned heads in Beverly Hills, Jan. 18, when they were photographed holding hands! Um, that came out of nowhere! So, what’s going on with these two? Well, Gigi, 21, and Bella,’s [20] younger bro looked smitten with the blonde actress as the two took a sweet stroll on the streets of CA. And, they obviously didn’t care who saw them on their PDA day out!

But, maybe Anwar and Nicola’s close relationship isn’t a complete surprise after all. Just five days before the two were spotted out in Beverly Hills, Nicola took to Instagram to post a photo of her sitting on Anwar’s lap on Jan. 14. OMG!

The close friends appeared to be getting cozy on a night out in the pic. But, it’s unclear where they spent time together. Nicola rocked a sexy black dress, and Anwar matched her in a black hooded sweatshirt. It was a completely different outfit scheme than the casual daywear they sported while holding hands. While they have yet to speak out about the status of their relationship, one thing is for sure — Anwar and Nicola are definitely keeping us guessing!

The only thing is, Nicola is the old flame of none other than, Justin Bieber, 22. Nicola and the singer sparked major romance rumors in May 2016, when he took her to the very same restaurant where he used to swoon Selena Gomez, 24, Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills. The two seemed hot and heavy for quite a while, until their rumored romance fizzled out around June 2016. But still, we’re super curious to know what the Biebs thinks, even though he’s moved on since then with multiple Hollywood hotties, including Sofia Richie, 18. That didn’t last, either…

And get this — We’re wondering what Gigi has to say about this whole PDA display between Anwar and Nicola, because Nicola actually stared in Gigi’s ex, Zayn Malik‘s [24] “It’s You” music video! Now, this gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “It’s a small world.”

Anwar, who’s modeling career is taking off, turns 18 in June, so 2017 could be his best year yet! We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on these close pals. Nicola has been linked to other Hollywood hotties besides Anwar and the Biebs, too. Her ex-boyfriend is The Last Ship actor Cameron Fuller, 21. Cameron and Nicola dated throughout 2015, and reportedly split some time in late 2015. But, they were spotted together on May 10, 2016 leaving a medical office building together, so she’s quite the wild card as you can see. Hey, maybe that’s why celeb hunks love her!

