Amy Duggar Slams Hubby On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’: ‘He Doesn’t Give A Sh*t About Me’

Are they making progress? In this explosive sneak peek of ‘Marriage Boot Camp,’ Amy Duggar goes OFF on her husband, Dillon King. The teary-eyed reality star claims he ‘doesn’t give a sh*t about her’ in an upcoming episode. Watch the dramatic clip, here!

Will Marriage Boot Camp be enough to save Amy Duggar, 27, and Dillon King‘s, 27, turbulent relationship? A lot of the shows couples seem to be moving forward, but in this emotional sneak peek, Amy and Dillon appear to be making five steps backwards. They just can’t get on the same page when it comes to communication! The 19 Kids And Counting alum hates “the negative tone” Dillon uses towards her sometimes. Meanwhile, Dillon can’t stand when Amy “laughs at someone when they’re trying.” Both are very valid points!

Amy then takes it one step further, claiming, “he doesn’t give a s–t about me.” She can’t seriously mean that, right? Like any marriage, Amy and Dillon have had their ups and downs, but that doesn’t mean he’s given up. In fact, based on our EXCLUSIVE interview with the hydrographic-printing company owner, it sounds like he’s looking after his wifey more than ever before. Dillon was absolutely heartbroken when fans speculated HE was the one who lifted Amy above the ground by grabbing her throat. The way the episode’s teaser was edited made it sound like Dillon was physically abusing her.

Of course we know that’s NOT the case. “I was kind of irritated only because it definitely made it look like it was me doing it,” Dillon told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And for one, I was like there’s no way in heck this is me.” We’re definitely aren’t a licensed therapist, but maybe Amy’s issues with Dillon trace back to the mystery man who tossed her around like a rag doll when she was younger. Hopefully they resolve their issues and come out of this experience stronger than ever!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Amy and Dillon’s marital issues? Will they make it?

