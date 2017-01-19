Alec Baldwin Jokes About Peeing At The Russian Embassy At Anti-Trump Rally

Way to tell ’em! Alec Baldwin spoke out at a massive anti-Donald Trump rally against the incoming president. Keep reading for how he made a hilarious joke about peeing at the Russian Embassy before telling his fellow citizens how they ‘won’t lay down’ when it comes to the tycoon’s divisive policies.

On the eve of Donald Trump‘s inauguration, celebrities and thousands of New Yorkers showed up to protest his policies at the United We Stand rally Jan. 19, and Alec Baldwin, 58, was among the proud citizens to get up and speak out against him. The actor, who portrays the 70-year-old tycoon on Saturday Night Live much to Donald’s chagrin, brought a little levity to his speech, telling the audience, “Before I go to the Russian Embassy for a pee – I am calling for the Comedy Army!”

The he really got down to business, slamming the billionaire and the incoming vice president as well. “These people are a disgrace, but there is hope,” he told the cheering crowd. “Trump and Pence think you’re going to lay down. That’s one thing about New Yorkers: You don’t lay down.” Needless to say that brought tons of applause from the thousands of Big Apple residents who braved the cold night air to participate in the event.

He added, “We must teach our children what real Americans are – teach them that we demand a government that has full participation and full transparency these people are a disgrace! Go to IDNYC.gov and participate and be educated on what is happening, stand-up for our freedom.”

Other stars that lent their voices included Oscar winner Julianne Moore, 56, who spoke out about immigrant rights as she’s a first generation American since her mom moved to the U.S. from Scotland. Sally Field, 70, spoke out on labor and workers rights, while Mark Ruffalo, 49, encouraged the crowd to stay filled with hope, love and decency during what looks to be four dark years ahead. Native New Yorker Robert DeNiro, 73, slammed Donald, saying he’s “a bad example of this country and this city.”

