‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Crew May Face $10k Fine & Jail Time For German Shepherd Incident

Uh oh! Fans lost their minds on Jan. 18 when a video surfaced from behind the scenes of the film ‘A Dog’s Purpose,’ seemingly showing a handler forcing a German Shepherd into dangerous water. Now, the film crew might be facing charges in Canada. Here’s the scoop.

A Dog’s Purpose could be in for a world of trouble after a video was released by TMZ on Jan. 19 that had fans and animal lovers alike reeling. In the shot, a woman can be seen forcing a beautiful German Shepherd into a pool of tumultuous water, despite it’s cries and panicked thrashing. The video is definitely disturbing, but now it could also send some crew members to prison!

That’s right, TMZ is reporting on Jan. 19 that Canada’s Chief Veterinary Office is investigating the scary incident, and the results could be dire for the crew. The fine, if anyone was convicted of any wrongdoing, would be $10k, and a sentence of 6 months in jail is possible as well! Yikes.

During filming, the CVO was not involved because a rep from the American Humane Association was there. However, now that rep has been suspended for not doing their job correctly and preventing this situation.

Despite the backlash, the film’s producer lashed out saying “A Dog’s Purpose is a celebration of the special connection between humans and their dogs, and in the spirit of this relationship, the Amblin production team followed rigorous protocols to foster an ethical and safe environment for the animals.” On top of that, the dog is a-okay. “Hercules is happy and healthy.”

However, the film’s Spanish trailer narrator is not convinced. Anthony Mendezvo posted on Instagram that he would donate any money he made to the ASPCA, and that he was both “angered and saddened” by what he saw in the video.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that someone from A Dog’s Purpose belongs in jail? Let us know!