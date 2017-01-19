‘A Dogs Purpose’ Producer Viciously Denies On-Set Animal Cruelty: We Followed Protocol

The Internet was absolutely horrified when a video showing apparent animal cruelty on the ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ set in 2015 surfaced this week. Now, the film’s production team is on the defense, adamant that they followed protocol and showed great care for the dog, Hercules, on-set. Read their statement here.

In a shocking video from the set of A Dog’s Purpose, obtained by TMZ, a German Shepard appears to be fearfully avoiding a rough pool of water, while his handler seems to be doing his best to force him inside. “He ain’t gonna calm down until he goes in the water,” a voice in the background can be heard saying. “Just gotta throw him in.” The pup appears absolutely terrified as he does his best to escape the water, but eventually, he’s put in.

The video completely horrified the public, and PETA issued a statement, urging people to take action and not buy tickets to see A Dog’s Purpose when it comes out on Jan. 27. However, the film’s production company, Amblin Entertainment, and distributor, Universal Pictures, defended themselves against the criticism and claims of animal cruelty.

“A Dog’s Purpose is a celebration of the special connection between humans and their dogs,” Amblin & Universal said in a statement. “And in the spirit of this relationship, the Amblin production team followed rigorous protocols to foster an ethical and safe environment for the animals. While we continue to review the circumstances shown in the edited footage, Amblin is confident that great care and concern was shown for the German Shepherd Hercules, as well as for all the other dogs featured throughout the production of the film. There were several days of rehearsal of the water scenes to ensure Hercules was comfortable with all of the stunts. On the day of the shoot, Hercules did not want to perform the stunt portrayed on the tape so the Amblin production team did not proceed with filming that shot. Hercules is happy and healthy.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think this dog was treated poorly? Do you believe the crew followed protocol?