3 Doors Down Slays Epic Performance At Donald Trump’s Inauguration Concert

How amazing was that?! 3 Doors Down just put on one of the best performances of their career during Donald Trump’s inauguration concert on Jan. 19. The band may have gotten hammered for agreeing to perform at the event, but we’re glad they did because they were awesome!

We’re going to be singing most of 3 Doors Down‘s biggest hits for the next several day. After watching them slay their set at Donald Trump‘s inauguration concert on Jan. 19, we can’t get their lyrics out of our heads!

The band not only performed “The Broken,” “Here Without You,” “Kryptonite,” and another one of their hits, but Donald Trump was also seen bobbing his head to all four songs!

3 Doors Down perform their song "Kryptonite" at the inaugural concert https://t.co/UYpqI3esEb https://t.co/nUuRnC3eiT — CNN (@CNN) January 19, 2017

And he wasn’t the only one who enjoyed the performance — the crowd at Lincoln Memorial went absolutely wild when the band’s set came to a close.

“President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people. The 58th inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans,” Tom Barrack, the chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said in a news release on Jan. 13. “Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power.”

“As Abraham Lincoln said, ‘when an election is over, it is altogether fitting a free people that until the next election they should be one people,’” Barrack added. “We will be one people working together, leading together, and making America great again, together.”

Other performers at the event included Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, The Piano Guys and The Frontmen of Country.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think? Did you LOVE 3 Doors Down's performance?

