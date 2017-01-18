AKM-GSI

That’s interesting placement for a tattoo that reads ‘love,’ Zayn Malik! The singer inked the word over the knuckles of his hand and debuted it while out in NYC on Jan. 17 — just one day after his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, was photographed sporting a gold band on her left ring finger. Are these two really engaged?!

Could Zayn Malik, 24, have gotten this new tattoo to commemorate an engagement?! The placement of the word ‘love’ cascading over the tops of his fingers is pretty interesting, as the letters fall right below where a ring would fit on his hand. Hmm…

Plus, as we previously reported, the 24-year-old’s girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, 21, sparked rumors of a proposal on Jan. 16 when she rocked a ring on her engagement finger! This could all mean nothing, but it definitely has us thinking if the two made some sort of new declaration of love to one another, even if they’re not engaged just yet.

Gigi and Zayn have been dating for more than a year now, and they truly seem happier than ever these days. They spent the holidays together, and have continued to share the cutest PDA pics on social media, without overdoing it and rubbing their super hot romance in our faces!

The best thing about these two, though, is that they’re always SO supportive of one another. When Zayn won the American Music Award for Best New Artist in November, his girl was waiting for him backstage to give him a congratulatory hug and kiss. Meanwhile, he sent her the sweetest and most romantic texts throughout the VS Fashion Show, even though he wasn’t actually in Paris for the event. Literally RELATIONSHIP GOALS!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Zayn and Gigi are engaged? What do you think of his new tattoo?

