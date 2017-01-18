‘Will & Grace’ Revival Confirmed — Officially Returning To NBC For New Season

The rumors are true. NBC confirmed on Jan. 18 that ‘Will and Grace’ will officially return during the 2017-18 season for a 10-episode limited run, including all four of the original cast.

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are home. The series, which ran from 1998-2006, is coming back to NBC, following the success of the September reunion; the four of them got together to film a YouTube video based on the election, reprising their characters, and it immediately went viral.

Now, original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will act as showrunners and executive producers on the show, while director James Burrows, who directed every episode of the show, will also return as EP and director.

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt in a statement. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

“We started talking with Mutchnick and Kohan about producing new episodes right after they shot the secret reunion show back in September, and the fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons,” Jennifer Salke, President of NBC Entertainment added. “Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and Will and Grace is one of the best.”

We’re a little surprised the show is heading to NBC again, as Debra made it clear in the past she wasn’t sure they’d head back to a network.

“If there was a Will & Grace 2.0, my wish is that we did 10 [episodes] on, like, Netflix or Amazon or somewhere where it could be the naughty version of Will & Grace,” Debra told People after their reunion video came out in September, taking on the election. “Because you know we were on network television and there were certain lines of common storytelling that we were limited to so it would be fun to kind of go into that world where nothing is held back.”

