Willie McCovey: 5 Things To Know About MLB Hall Of Famer Pardoned By Obama

Willie McCovey was pardoned by President Obama on Jan. 17, about two decades after he plead guilty to income tax fraud back in 1995. Here’s everything you need to know about the Major League Baseball star!

Here are five things to know about Willie McCovey, 79.

1. President Barack Obama pardoned him on Jan. 17, 2017.

In 1996, Willie was fined $5,000 and sentenced to two years of probation for not reporting approximately $70,000 in extra income earned from memorabilia and autograph shows, forcing him into retirement. His scheme was helped by Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Duke Snider, who got the same sentence, but passed away in 2011. Willie received a pardon from the President on Jan. 17, along with almost 250 other individuals. Fans have pointed out that Willie wore the number 44, and President Obama is our 44th President. Pretty funny!

2. Willie has had an amazing career.

He is a former Major League Baseball first baseman, having played 19 seasons for the San Francisco Giants and 3 for the San Diego Padres. Willie was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986. He has been called “the scariest hitter in baseball” and has 521 home runs behind him. Recently, in his honor, fans have unofficially been calling the body of water next to to San Francisco’s AT&T Park “McCovey Cove”.

3. He’s a restauranteur!

Willie opened a baseball-themed sports bar and restaurant in Walnut Creek, CA called McCovey’s Restaurant in 2003.

4. Willie is keeping busy.

He just can’t stay away from the sports world, and even in retirement, he serves as a senior advisor and ambassador to the Giants.

5. He had a ton of nicknames back in the day.

He was born Willie Lee McCovey, but as all legendary ball players do, Willie was known by a series of monikers including “Mac”, “Big Mac”, and “Stretch”.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Willie being pardoned by President Obama?

