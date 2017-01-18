Travis Greene: 5 Things To Know About The Trump Inauguration Singer

AP Images

Travis Greene is a famed gospel singer who was announced as one of several musicians who will be performing during Donald Trump’s inaugural events. Get all the details on the star here!

1. Travis Greene, 33, is performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration during the Liberty Ball.

Travis is one of several acts who will be in attendance at Donald’s inaugural celebrations, along with Sam Moore and the band 3 Doors Down. He will be opening the Liberty Ball and is super psyched about it!

2. He’s a famous gospel singer.

Travis will be singing his song “Intentional,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard magazine Top Gospel Songs chart, during his performance at the Liberty Ball. He is well known for the song, and many others that he’s released since beginning his career in 2007!

Family, I have something very special to share – and I wanted you to hear directly from me. We are redefining culture. Taking the light and love of Jesus, where it belongs. A video posted by Travis Greene (@travisgreenetv) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

3. He’s been through a lot in his life.

Travis actually came into this world as a still-born baby, but, thankfully was resuscitated. He and his mother not only had to suffer the loss of his father who died of an aneurism, but his own death at the age of four! Travis was resuscitated after falling from a four-storied building in Germany. Talk about miracles!

4. He’s moved all around.

He was born in Delaware, but grew up in Warner Robins, Georgia. He then moved to Charlotte, North Carolina with his wife Jackie Greene, and then Columbia, South Carolina, where he is currently starting a church, Forward City, as they raise their children.

5. He is active on social media, but he doesn’t let people’s opinion control him.

Travis loves to promote his gospel music and his ministry on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, but recently the internet hasn’t been so kind to him. Travis is getting major blowback for agreeing to perform at Donald’s inauguration, though he says he is able to get through it because God told him to perform.

