Julian Edelman: 5 Things About The Sexy New England Patriots Wide Receiver

Everyone can’t stop talking about Julian Edelman! From his epic receiving skills on the football field, to his fashion sense, charisma and his insanely good looks — He’s a triple threat. Here’s 5 things you NEED to know about the sexy NFL pro!

Julian Edelman, 30, is a force to be reckoned with on the football field. He is a bullet with the ball, and he makes sure to let the world know that he’s not one to mess with. Julian had an epic 2016, becoming the first Patriots wide receiver to take home an award since 2007, when he earned the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. He even set a new Patriots franchise record in the divisional-round playoff game against the Texans, when he caught his 70th postseason pass, breaking the previous one held by Wes Welker. Everyone can’t stop talking about his insane skills, and now we’re going to fill you in on everything to know about the sexy NFL stud.

1. Julian is a California native who was born to play football.

He was born in Redwood City, CA, and was the star quarterback of his CA high school team. He moved on to become a record-breaking quarterback at the College of San Mateo [for one year], before transferring to Kent State University, where he studied business management. At the Ohio school, Julian was the Gold Flashes’ leading passer and leading rusher, among other accomplishments.

2. He is the New England Patriots’ powerhouse wide receiver.

Julian was drafted by the Patriots in the 7th round of the NFL draft in 2009, and has been with the team ever since. He won Super Bowl XLIX with the Patriots. At 5’10”, many critics thought he was way too small to ever succeed in the NFL. However, he proved any doubters wrong with his impressive stats and reputation as one of the best, if not the best wide receiver and punt returner in the game.

He is also known in the NFL world for his epic nicknames, given to him by fans and teammates. Julian’s been given the name, “Minitron” by Tom Brady, after Calvin Johnson‘s name, “Megatron,” for the simple fact that Edelman’s insane receiving skills mocked those of Calvin’s, just in a “mini” way since he’s a bit smaller. He’s also referred to as “The Energizer Bunny” because of his quickness on the field and determined attitude. Last but not least, he’s been named “The Squirrel,” which happens to be his favorite nickname, and that will be proven 3, 4, and 5, below. He got that name because, “I’m out there trying to find nuts,” he once told ESPN.

3. He’s got some pretty epic talents off the football field…

Julian is an author and a fashion maven, if we do say so ourselves. He has a children’s book titled, Flying High, which he reads to children at various events. His first public reading was Dec. 7, 2016. at the Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center’s Celebrity Holiday Tree Auction and Toy Drive. The book ironically has a squirrel on its cover, and somewhat mirrors parts of his own life. Flying High is “a gripping tale of perseverance, passion and acorns,” according to his official website. But, in short, it’s about a determined football-playing squirrel. Sound familiar?

He even has his own clothing line, JE11, after his number with the Patriots. Julian’s line is super popular and has sweatshirts, long-sleeve and short sleeve shirts, and more merchandise for men and women. He’s also known for his own sense of fashion. Julian rocks some pretty epic pre and post game ensembles if you ask us…

4. Julian’s a proud father!

He welcomed his first child — a baby girl named Lily — with Swedish model, Ella Rose, Nov. 30, 2016. He announced the news on Instagram, Dec. 7 with a sweet photo of him holding Lily and staring at her adorable face. He captioned the heartfelt photo, “my biggest [hashtag] wcw of all time, happy to welcome a new squirrel to the tree, my baby girl lily [hashtag] proud”. SO cute.

Back in July 2016, Ella filed paternity papers naming Julian as the father, as reported by TMZ. The two were, at the time and currently are, apparently on friendly terms. However, the site said they were not in any way romantically involved [at the time]. Julian and Ella were reportedly never in an official relationship and were only friends with benefits. Julian has never spoken out about his child or relation to Ella.

5.The NFL hunk has been romantically linked to some sexy celebs…

In July 2016, Julian was photographed holding hands with Brazilian model and Victoria’s Secret veteran, Adriana Lima, 35, in Nantucket. The two extremely good-looking stars met in at beginning of July 2016 in Miami, thanks to mutual friends, according to TMZ, and apparently went on a few dates. Sadly, they apparently never came out as an exclusive couple, and they’ve remained quiet about their reported romance.

