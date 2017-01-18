Chrisette Michele: 5 Things To Know About R&B Singer Performing At Inauguration

Courtesy of Instagram

Now we’re talking! R&B singer Chrisette Michele has been added to the lineup of singers performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. Now that we have a modern performer to look forward to, we have to know everything we can about her!

1. She’s might be singing the song “Intentional”

Chrisette Michele, 34, is known for the awesome gospel song “Intentional”, which she performs with Travis Greene, Jonathan McReynolds, and Tye Tribbett. The group sang the number on BET’s “Celebration of Gospel” special in 2016, and they were all reportedly asked to perform “Intentional” at the presidential inauguration. But the three guys declined the invitation, according to NY Daily News; Chrisette reportedly agreed to sing if she could do an R&B set.

2. She has a Grammy

Chrisette won a Grammy award in 2009 for Best Urban/Alternative Performance, for the song “Be OK”. She was nominated for Grammy awards two other times, in 2009 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance (“If I Have My Way”), and in 2014 for Best R&B Album (Better).

3. Questlove will pay her NOT to perform!

Questlove tweeted that he’s going to offer her money if she doesn’t perform at the inauguration. Artists are banding together and insisting that they wont perform at Donald Trump‘s swearing-in on January 21 or at the Welcome Concert on January 19. The list keeps growing; artists from the Dixie Chicks to Elton John won’t touch that event with a 10-foot pole. And now they’re apparently trying to get others to back out!

I'd pay Chrisette to NOT perform 😔 — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 18, 2017

4. She runs her own record label

Chrisette was signed with Motown records, but recently parted ways with them and formed her own label, called Rich Hipster. It’s a “boutique record label” that right now is only rapping Chrisette. She’s promoting her next album, called Milestones, and is set to go on tour in February.

5. She’s a reality TV star

Chrisette also stars on R&B Diva Los Angeles, on TV One. She’s getting her own reality series, according to the Rich Hipster site. Details are supposed to be released in the spring

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Chrisette is performing at the inauguration? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.