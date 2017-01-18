‘Teen Wolf’ EP Reveals The Inspiration Behind Stiles’ First Name & It’s Perfect

Image Courtesy of MTV

Stiles’ first name was revealed — after six seasons! — on the Jan. 17 episode of ‘Teen Wolf’ after Stilinski remembered everything about his son. Showrunner and EP Jeff Davis spills how he chose the name and how it suits Stiles perfectly.

Spoiler alert! If you haven’t watched the Jan. 17 episode of Teen Wolf and you don’t want to know Stiles’ (Dylan O’Brien) first name, then stop reading and come back when you’ve watched the episode!

“A few years ago, I knew I would have to actually reveal Stiles’s name at some point,” EP Jeff Davis told Entertainment Weekly. “I was looking for a Polish name that was incredibly difficult to both spell and pronounce. Mieczyslaw sounded like ‘mischief.’ It seemed like a perfect word to describe Stiles. Both as a mischievous child and equally misbehaved adult.”

Sheriff Stilinski (Linden Ashby, who killed it in the episode) revealed Stiles’ first name after remembering that his son was alive, but his wife was not. “I have a son,” Stilinski said. “His name is Mieczyslaw Stilinski, but we call him Stiles. I remember.”

Sheriff Stilinski also noted that Stiles used to mispronounce his own name as “mischief,” which was his nickname before he was known as Stiles. We still need to know HOW Stilinski and Claudia came up with such a complicated name. Mieczyslaw is of Polish origin and means “sword” and “glory.”

Could the name Mieczyslaw also be a clue as to how Stiles will get back to Beacon Hills? Is a sword the thing that could save him? Also, the name kind of makes him sound like a wizard, but let’s not jump to conclusions.

