Ask For Angela: The Secret Way To Save Yourself From Bad Dates At Bars Revealed

Courtesy of Safer Communities Lincolnshire

Finally, there is a way to escape your awkward dates safe and sound! Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Ask For Angela’, which will definitely save you and your single friends from a not-so-great date soon enough.

It’s happened to all of us, hasn’t it? You meet someone online, or even through a friend, and from the moment the date starts something just isn’t right. The guy isn’t who he said he was online, you’re not comfortable with him, or you’re just not feeling it. But how do you leave? Not everyone is bold enough to say they aren’t feeling it and excuse themselves, so finally there is an alternative for those of us who would rather make a quick and quiet exit: Ask for Angela.

Here’s what you do: excuse yourself to the bathroom or even the bar for a refill, and ask the bartender or a waitress for Angela. Angela doesn’t exist, obviously, but this will alert the employees that you need to escape whether it’s for safety reasons or just because you need an out. The bartender and/or waitress will call you a cab or help you discreetly exit the place without your date noticing, and boom! You’re free!

If things are more serious and you really, truly feel that you might be in danger due to your date, the bartender and/or wait staff can also escort you out to your own car, a waiting cab/Uber, or call the police if absolutely necessary. Just make sure you stress how dire the situation is when you ask for Angela, and you will have someone on your side immediately.

Now of course you’re probably thinking, “but what if my date already has my contact information?” While you’re making your great escape, or shortly after, you should immediately block them. Whether it’s just their phone number, or it’s also email and/or social media, do it before things get awkward. If you’re not into the date and if you don’t feel safe with someone, you don’t owe them an apology or an explanation. Just get out!

Make sure you spread the word to all of your single friends, and check with all of your favorite local bars, restaurants and bartenders to make sure they know all about Angela! She’s a real life saver… sometimes literally.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the Ask for Angela date escape? Have you used it before and did it work? Comment below!