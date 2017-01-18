Golden State Warriors Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Live Stream: Watch The NBA Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Get ready for another match full of bad blood, as Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors take on his old squad, the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 18. This game may get brutal on the court, so tune in to see who comes out on top.

It’s the NBA equivalent of Taylor Swift, 27, versus Katy Perry, 32. Kevin Durant, 28, ditching the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors, leaving Russell Westbrook, 28, Victor Oladipo, 24, and the rest of the squad behind. Since then, it’s been shady between Kevin and his ex-crew, and it may turn ugly when OKC rolls into the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. The game is set for 10:30 PM ET so be ready to see all the drama go down.

Basketball fans can catch this game online via ESPN (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE WARRIORS VS. THUNDER GAME LIVE STREAM

This is the second of four meetings between these two teams in the 2016-17 NBA Season. The first meeting on Nov. 3, 2016 was a massive win for the Dubs, as they demolished the Thunder by nearly 30 points. Kevin, probably wanting to make a point, had 39 points in the 122-96 bloodbath. Yikes. Talk about sending a message.

Since then, the Warriors have gone on to reestablish themselves as the kings of the NBA while Russell Westbrook has become a triple-double machine. Even when he’s playing at his worst, he seems to rack up a triple double. When he nailed his 56th career triple double (the 20th of his season) he did so while shooting 2-of-23 and making 10 turnovers, according to ESPN. Still, his 21 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists helped the Thunder power past the Sacramento Kings, 112-118.

If Russell wants to get to Kevin during this game, he’s going to have to go through Steph Curry, 28. Since losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas 2016, these two have averaged 28.1 minutes together, according to CBS Sports. It seems Dubs coach Steve Kerr, 51, wants to develop a deadly 1-2 punch, one that could knock out Russell Westbrook and the rest of the OKC from any playoff contention.

Which team do you think is going to win, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Warriors will go 2-0 over the Thunder or will Oklahoma stun Golden State?

