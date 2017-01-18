Real Madrid Vs. Celta Vigo Live Stream: Watch The Copa Del Rey Quarterfinal

Real Madrid’s unbeaten streak may be over, but Los Blancos are still one of the best teams in the world. Cristiano Ronaldo’s crew plays Celta Vigo in the start of the Copa del Rey’s quarterfinals on Jan. 18. This action is going to be wild so don’t dare miss it!

It was bound to end, but Real Madrid went 40 games (in all competitions) without suffering a single loss. That alone is impressive and it set a new record for Spanish football. Now, with the Copa del Rey tournament winding down, will Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, Karim Benzema, 29, and Sergio Ramos, 30, restart another streak in this match with Celta Vigo? The two clash in the first-of-two quarterfinal games on Jan. 18, with the action kicking off at 3:15 PM ET. Tune in to see every kick, block and gooooooooooooooooooal!

Soccer fans can see every single moment of this match via Bein Sports (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE REAL MADRID VS. CELTA VIGO LIVE STREAM

Celta Vigo has been playing well in La Liga this season, hovering within the top-10 teams. They’re currently on a five game winning-streak, having beaten Valencia in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 before putting down both Malaga and Alaves in La Liga. Granted, none of those teams are on the level as Los Blancos, and when Celta challenged Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla in Dec. 2016 fixtures, they came away with Ls.

Still, this doesn’t mean they’re going to give up. “We imagine that we can beat any team,” manager Eduardo Berizzo, 47, said ahead of this game, according to Marca. “When we face Real Madrid it will not be an exception. “It will be important to get a good result at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Then we play at home in the return leg, so the first leg is crucial.”

Celticos did pull of some amazing upsets in 2016, dumping Athletic Bilbao in the prior year’s quarterfinals. They also defeated Barcelona earlier in La Liga season, so there’s at least a chance that Iago Aspas, 29, John Guidetti, 24, and the rest of the crew can do some magic in this game.

