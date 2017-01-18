Watch People’s Choice Awards Online — Live Stream The Show Here

Courtesy of PCAs

Awards show season is finally in full swing! The 43rd People’s Choice Awards are tonight, Jan. 18, and HollywoodLife.com is making sure you don’t miss a moment. WATCH a live stream of the red carpet and show right here!

The People’s Choice Awards are airing live from from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on CBS starting at 9:00 PM EST, with red carpet coverage beginning on Facebook Live via the People’s Choice page at 7:30pm EST. Comedian Joel McHale, 45, will be hosting the show, and we can’t wait! Using your qualifying cable provider, you can log in and WATCH A FREE LIVE STREAM OF THE 2017 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS RIGHT HERE.

Tonight will be exciting for tons of reasons. It’s the first time that Fifth Harmony will perform without Camilla Cabello, though the group snagged their Favorite Band PCAs nomination while she was still in it. Should be interesting!

Mark your calendars, #Harmonizers! Fifth Harmony to perform as a quartet for the FIRST time at People's Choice Awards 2017! #PCAs A photo posted by People's Choice Awards (@peopleschoice) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:05am PST

5H isn’t the only thing to look forward to. Jennifer Lopez, Robert Downey Jr. and more celebs are set to attend the ceremony, plus Blake Shelton will be performing. Of course, the coolest part of this show is that all of the awards are voted on by fans all over the world!

Finally, if you haven’t seen the list yet, you can catch up on the nominations right here! Will Smith, Anna Kendrick, Liam Hemsworth and tons more of our favorite stars are all nominated — so cool. Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full PCAs coverage!

HollywoodLifers, who do you want to win at the People’s Choice Awards tonight? Tell us in the comments who you voted for!

