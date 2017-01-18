MLB Hall Of Fame 2017 Live Stream: Watch The Announcement Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Take me out to the ball game! Major League Baseball will announce the latest group of legendary players to join the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The Class of 2017 will be announced on Jan. 18, so tune in to see who will receive this prestigious honor.

Outside of winning the World Series, the biggest honor a baseball player can receive is an induction to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The Class of 2017 will be inducted on Jan. 18, after collecting the votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. The BBWAA will make their big announcement on 6:00 PM ET so fans better be ready to see the latest round of players immortalized in Cooperstown, NY.

For fans who want to see if their favorite player got in, they can catch the announcement on the MLB Network. The announcement will also be made online via MLB.com. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MLB HALL OF FAME 2017 ANNOUNCEMENT.

“A baseball player must have been active as a player in the Major Leagues at some time during a period beginning (15) years before and ending (5) years prior to election,” according to the Hall of Fame’s rules. An eligible player must have played within ten MLB seasons, and they can’t be eligible for election for five years after ceasing to be an “active player.” Here is the full 34-player ballot, courtesy of NESN:

RETURNING PLAYERS Jeff Bagwell, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Trevor Hoffman, Jeff Kent, Edgar Martinez, Fred McGriff, Mike Mussina, Tim Raines, Curt Schilling, Gary Sheffield, Lee Smith, Sammy Sosa, Billy Wagner, Larry Walker

FIRST-YEAR ELIGIBLE Casey Blake, Pat Burrell, Orlando Cabrera, Mike Cameron, J.D. Drew, Carlos Guillen, Vladimir Guerrero, Derek Lee, Melvin Mora, Magglio Ordonez, Jorge Posada, Manny Ramirez, Edgar Renteria, Arthur Rhodes, Ivan Rodriguez, Freddy Sanchez, Matt Stairs, Jason Varitek, Tim Wakefield

In order for a player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, they must receive 75 percent of the vote, according to SB Nation. Jeff Bagwell, who is in seventh year on the HoF ballot, just barely missed out last year, as he got 71.6%. Tim Raines was close behind and many expect him to be elected, as a player can only be nominated ten times for the Hall of Fame.

This Hall of Fame announcement is very historic, because it’s the last time that the vote will be anonymous. Starting in 2018, the Hall of Fame voting results will be transparent, meaning that fans will know how each member of the BBWAA voted. While this may enforce a sense of transparency, some members aren’t thrilled with being out in the open.

“To me, a secret ballot is a fundamental of democracy,” one BBWAA member told ESPN. “You should be able to vote your conscience without having to explain your vote. But once it’s public, you’re open to public pressure.”

