Liverpool Vs. Plymouth Argyle Live Stream: Watch The FA Cup Online

Liverpool take on Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third round replay match on Jan. 18 at Home Park in Devon. The League Two team will be trying to pull off a massive upset against the Premier League squad and HollywoodLife.com has all the action.

The first game at Anfield ended in a 0-0 draw but there should be more goals in the replay. Liverpool will be hot favorites to make it into the next round but Plymouth will make it tough for them. The home fans will pack out their stadium hoping to see a giant killing. Kick off is at 2:45 PM ET so don’t miss a second of the action!

Liverpool are coming into this game after a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the EPL. Jurgen Klopp, 49, will have his team fired up for this game and will want them to get an early goal to settle their nerves. Meanwhile Plymouth’s manager Derek Adams, 41, will be hoping that his men can rise to the occasion.

Liverpool will rely on the likes of Daniel Sturridge, 27, to get their offense going while they will require Simon Mignolet, 28, to play well in goal again just like he did against Manchester United. Liverpool did not trouble Plymouth enough in the first game and they will be looking to change that in the replay.

For the home team they will need to keep the game tight and not lose an early goal. The longer the game goes the more chance that they will have of securing a victory against their more famous opponents.

The Pilgrims fans will believe that a miracle can happen but the reality is that Liverpool should have too much in the way of attacking options not to be able to progress to the next round of the tournament. The Reds supporters are expecting to win at least one trophy this season and the FA Cup represents a good chance for them to do just that.

