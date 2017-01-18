Courtesy of TMZ

Tell us how you really feel, Waka Flocka Flame! The rapper shocked his crowd at the Georgia Theatre in in Athens, GA on Jan. 16 when he grabbed a Donald Trump jersey from a fan and did something graphic with it — but you’ll just have to WATCH for yourself. Check it out right here!

Waka Flocka Flame, 30, is clearly a firm believer in the actions-speak-louder-than-words philosophy. WATCH the crazy video, via TMZ, below:

Okay, well, he certainly got his point across, but…ew.

Fans took to social media to freak out over Waka using Donald Trump‘s face as toilet paper. “This is probably the worst, most disgusting display I have ever witnessed,” one user tweeted at the rapper. Another disagreed: “Thank you! You made my my week bearable.” Finally, some were simply sarcastic: “Wow. Thought-provoking political statement from the venerable Waka Flocka Flame,” one fan wrote. Heheh.

Obviously, Waka isn’t the only celeb to take a stand against Trump, 70, who officially takes office in just a few days. Protests are being organized all over the United States, and many celebrities are choosing to attend events other than the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20.

For one, Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry and Cher will take part in the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21, while Alec Baldwin, Mark Ruffalo and others will be protesting outside of Trump’s NYC hotel on Jan. 19.

“Mark Ruffalo, Alec Baldwin & myself will be holding a massive rally in NYC in front of Trump International Hotel this Thursday, 6 pm! Come!” director Michael Moore tweeted on Jan. 14.

HollywoodLife.com will be on the scene at both events, and we’ll be sure to keep you posted.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Waka’s anti-Trump move was effective, or just plain obscene? Let us know.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.