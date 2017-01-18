Victoria Justice Sizzles On The PCA’s Red Carpet In Sexy Gold Mini Dress — See Her Look

Rex/Shutterstock

Ow ow! Victoria Justice looked absolutely amazing at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, Jan. 18, in a beaded mini dress! She rocked the red carpet in her fierce gold ensemble and we’re obsessed! — Are you?

Victoria Justice, 23, headed to the 2017 People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, and she brought her fashion A-game! As always, Victoria arrived to the awards show looking fabulous and we’re in love with her gold look! Do you see that bead work on her ensemble?! GOALS.

Here’s why we love the actress and her epic fashion sense: Victoria’s style is always different because she’s not afraid to take fashion risks! And, that’s exactly what she did tonight when she rocked this sexy ensemble, and we love it. She has such a petite frame and her gold mini dress highlighted her figure perfectly. Plus, we love the fact that she didn’t even need accessories! Her dress was covered in epic gold beads and embellishments. We love how she dares to try out new trends and makeup looks! We mean, come on — look at that bold burgundy lip!

You never know what you’re going to get when it comes to Victoria’s outfits. One day she will wear something punk and another day she’s a girly girl — it’s amazing to see how versatile her style is and how she isn’t afraid of any color, pattern or material. That’s what makes it so fun to see her arrive on the red carpet. Will she arrive in pants, a mini dress, or a gown?! — You just never know! No matter what she wears, though, she always looks fabulous.

We loved Victoria’s entire People’s Choice Awards look from head-to-toe, but we want to know what you guys think! Did you love it as much as we did?

