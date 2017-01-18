Tyler Posey Unfazed By Alleged Nude Photo Leak — All Smiles At PCAs

Image Courtesy of CBS

It’s been a whirlwind few days for Tyler Posey after alleged nude photos of him leaked online, but he put on a brave face and attended the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18 nonetheless! He totally brushed off the drama, too, and seemed totally unfazed by the situation while onstage.

Tyler Posey, 25, was a presenter at the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18, and it was his first public appearance since alleged nude photos of him leaked online earlier this week. The MTV star had a smile on his face while he took the stage to announce the winner of Favorite Premium Series Actress, and he looked totally unfazed by the headlines he’s been part of on the Internet over the last few days.

In case you’re just catching up, the alleged nude photos and videos, which don’t all include the 25-year-old’s face, have been making their rounds on Twitter recently. Luckily, Tyler’s fans have been rallying behind him, showing their support on social media after the alleged photographs came out. They even got the hashtag #WeRespectYouTyler trending on Twitter!

Ty even got a special shoutout from his ex, Bella Thorne, 19, who slammed the ‘bullies’ leaking these alleged pics, and tweeted that “Tyler is an angel” who doesn’t deserve what has been happening to him. Considering this pair’s breakup made major headlines just last month — after all, she was photographed packing on the PDA with Charlie Puth, 25, just days after the split — it’s amazing to see her standing by him!

Cody Christian, 21, and another Bella ex, Gregg Sulkin, 24, have also fell victim to alleged inappropriate pictures and videos coming out. So far, they’ve kept quiet about the situation, although Bella took to Twitter to let fans know the shots that were supposedly of Gregg were total fakes. Okay, leakers, enough is enough!

