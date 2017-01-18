Tyler Posey, Cameron Dallas & More Hottest Hunks At The People’s Choice Awards

Courtesy of CBS, Rex/Shutterstock

So many hotties, so little time! The sexiest hunks in Hollywood hit up the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18, and we’re still drooling. Tyler Posey, Cameron Dallas, Justin Timberlake, and more sexy studs made us swoon when they stepped out to attend the big show!

Tyler Posey looked super hot up on stage at the PCAs in his first public appearance since alleged nude photos of the Teen Wolf star leaked online. Even though he’s been dealing with some major drama, Tyler was happy and carefree, as always. He had such a big smile on his face. Tyler is nominated for Favorite Sci-Fi Fantasy TV Actor alongside Andrew Lincoln, Ian Somerhalder, Jensen Ackles, and Sam Heughan.

Cameron Dallas was another sexy Hollywood star to make us swoon. The Chasing Cameron star looked so hot in a black suit on the red carpet. His hair was slicked back, making us drool. On the red carpet, he was awarded Favorite Social Media Star and confirmed that there would be a season two of Netflix’s Chasing Cameron. He teased that the season would dive deeper into the relationship between his mom and his sister. He also revealed he’s working on music!

Blake Shelton also attended the show and looked more charming than ever. He was accompanied by girlfriend Gwen Stefani, who he called the “hottest date of the night!” Justin Timberlake looked super hot with his scruff at the PCAs. He is just so lovable and insanely attractive, too. Jessica Biel is one lucky girl!

John Stamos, Wilmer Valderrama, Joel McHale, Dax Shepard, Adam Rodriguez, and more hunks also turned up the heat the People’s Choice Awards. Check out all the studs in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think was the hottest hunk at the People’s Choice Awards?

