Tyler Perry’s Powerful PCA Humanitarian Speech: Be ‘The Light’ In This Dark Time

This is so well deserved. Tyler Perry received the Favorite Humanitarian at the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18 and his speech was so incredibly powerful.

Tyler Perry, 47, loves to entertain people with his many hits like the Madea movies and TV shows like The Haves and the Have Nots, but at the 43rd People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18 he got a special kind of distinction. After his years of dedication to multiple charities, the people spoke and gave Tyler the Favorite Humanitarian Award. He asked the people to be a light for each other and reminded everyone “we’re all going through it together” in an amazing speech.

“This is really, really incredible,” Tyler said after accepting the award from Kristen Bell who called Tyler a “guardian angel to thousands.” The audience shared in its’ admiration for all his work with an enormous round of applause and standing ovation. In his speech, Tyler explained how public buildings need to have back-up lighting powered by batteries so in case the power fails, people can still find their way out of the building. “As I look at the state of the world, and the state of our country and everything that is going on. It is so important that we know that no matter how dark it gets, we have to be light for each other.” Tyler said before he added, “I hope I have become a balance keeper. When I see all this darkness in the world, all I want to do is bring some balance. Bring some light, shed some light for one another.” So powerful.

Tyler has been a generous giver to a wide variety of charitable organizations including Feeding America, the NAACP, and Charity Water. He also helped to help those affected by Hurricane Katrina and the earthquakes in Haiti through his own charity the Tyler Perry Foundation. ““We are honored to present Tyler Perry with this year’s People’s Choice Award for Favorite Humanitarian,” Fred Nelson, President of the People’s Choice Awards, said in a statement.

In honor of Tyler’s win for Favorite Humanitarian, Enterprise donated $100,000 to his charity of choice and he decided on Global Medical Relief Fund for Children. “Mr. Perry’s decades long commitment to helping those in need is incomparable, and the GMRF is an amazing organization, dedicated to aiding children in desperate need of care,” Fred Nelson added.

Tyler joined a prestigious group of past Favorite Humanitarian honorees including 2015’s Ben Affleck and 2013’s Sandra Bullock. Last year’s winner Ellen DeGeneres had some powerful words on helping others, “It’s a little strange to get an award for being nice and generous and kind, which is what we’re all supposed to do to one another.”

